हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alka Lamba

FIR against Congress leader Alka Lamba for indecent remarks against PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In a major trouble for Congress leader Alka Lamba, an FIR was registered against her at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station for her incedent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

FIR against Congress leader Alka Lamba for indecent remarks against PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In a major trouble for Congress leader Alka Lamba, an FIR was registered against her at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station for her incedent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The complaint against Lamba was filed by Dr Preeti Verma, member of the Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission, after she posted a video on social media using objectional words against PM Modi and CM Yogi in terms of performing their duties. She also termed 'Beti Bachao' campaign a "flop show". The FIR against Lamba has been lodged under sections 504, 505(1)(b) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

In another video, she talked about Unnao Rape case in which former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was involved, slamming the government for failing to protect daughters of India and provide justice to the victims.

Tags:
Alka LambaAlka lamba FIRAlka Lamba PM Modi FIRAlka Lamba FIR UP CM
Next
Story

Coalition government stable, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meet
  • 1,45,380Confirmed
  • 4,167Deaths

Full coverage

  • 55,43,232Confirmed
  • 3,48,356Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M52S

Why does Congress have trouble with Yogi's 'Mazdoor Mission'?