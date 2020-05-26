FIR against Congress leader Alka Lamba for indecent remarks against PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In a major trouble for Congress leader Alka Lamba, an FIR was registered against her at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station for her incedent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The complaint against Lamba was filed by Dr Preeti Verma, member of the Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission, after she posted a video on social media using objectional words against PM Modi and CM Yogi in terms of performing their duties. She also termed 'Beti Bachao' campaign a "flop show". The FIR against Lamba has been lodged under sections 504, 505(1)(b) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another video, she talked about Unnao Rape case in which former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was involved, slamming the government for failing to protect daughters of India and provide justice to the victims.