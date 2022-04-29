A complaint against Kolkata Police has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for forging and fabricating documents in the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s in the illegal coal mining case.

As per media reports, the FIR against the Kolkata cops was filed on April 20 and claims that the department has tampered with a court order in an attempt to make Joint Director Kapil Raj provide a voice sample without his consent.

However, the Kolkata Police is yet to issue a clarification on the allegation.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a TMC MP, has once again on Tuesday skipped his scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a fresh round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal, PTI reported.

The West Benagal leader is stated to have sent an email to the investigating officer of the case citing some personal reasons for his non-appearance.

This ED case stems from a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore-rupee coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Local coal operator Anup Majhi alias Lala is the prime suspect in the case.

The ED had claimed that Banerjee was a beneficiary of the funds obtained from this illegal trade.

In September last year, Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was grilled for the first time and his statement was recorded under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The summons for Tuesday by the agency was part of the continued questioning of Banerjee to ascertain his alleged role in the case and links with other accused, officials said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV