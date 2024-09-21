FIR Filed Against Seven X Users For False Claims On Amul Ghee In Tirupati Laddoos

Police on Saturday filed charges against seven social media platform 'X' users for allegedly circulating false information, claiming that the ghee used in making the adultered laddoos at the Tirupati temple was of 'low quality' and belonged to the 'Amul' brand, according to official sources cited by PTI.

This came amid a massive controversy over the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks that ‘animal fat’ was found in the ‘Prasadam’ at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), based in Anand and known for its 'Amul' brand, has denied supplying ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the Tirupati temple, according to an official statement.

According to the FIR cited by the PTI, the ‘x’ users of seven individual accounts posted misinformation that the animal ghee used in the making of the laddoo prasadam belonged to the 'Amul' brand. The claims made by these handles hurt the reputation of the co-operative organisation, said the FIR filed at the Ahmedabad cyber crime police station.

Amul Issues Clarification

The GCMMF took to its ‘X’ platform, 'Amul.coop' and said that it never supplied ghee to the TTD. "We also wish to clarify that Amul ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities which are ISO-certified. Amul ghee is made from high quality pure milk fat...This post is being issued to stop this misinformation campaign against Amul," the brand said on Friday.

GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta addressed concerns over misinformation circulating about the quality of ghee used at the Tirupati temple, stating that certain individuals falsely claimed Amul had supplied low-quality ghee. "We never supplied the ghee to the temple. We have lodged an FIR to stop this misinformation," he added.