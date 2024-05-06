Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

FIR Lodged Against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya Based On Congress Complaint

Congress had filed complaint over a video posted by BJP Karnataka on their social media for allegedly intimidating members of Schedule caste or tribe to not vote for the party.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
FIR Lodged Against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya Based On Congress Complaint

With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign intensifying, the BJP and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned to corner each-other. The Karnataka Police today registered a complaint against BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda, Karnataka state BJP president BY Vijayendra, BJP social media in-charge Amit Malviya. The FIR was lodged in Bengaluru.

Congress had filed complaint over a video posted by BJP Karnataka on their social media for allegedly intimidating members of Schedule caste or tribe to not vote for a particular candidate with an intention to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will against members of SC/ST community and violating model code of conduct by using animated video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah by portraying Congress party as favouring a particular religion and suppressing members of SC/ST and OBC community.

The video showed the Congress giving reservation to Muslims from the quota of SC/ST/OBCs. BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Congress of giving reservations based on religion and that too from the quota of SCs/STs and OBCs. On the other hand the Congress has accused the BJP of planning to amend constitution to end reservation. 

"Narendra Modi wants to end your reservation. BJP leaders have clearly said that as soon as the BJP government is formed, they will snatch away reservation from Dalits, backward classes and tribals. While BJP is talking about taking away reservation, we will increase it by removing the 50% limit from reservation," said Rahul Gandhi.

