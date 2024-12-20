FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For Defending Ambedkar’s Legacy A ‘Badge Of Honour’: Congress

Congress on Friday dismissed the FIR against Rahul Gandhi as a ‘diversionary tactic.’ The party linked it to his strong protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar during a Parliament scuffle and lebelled it as a ‘badge of honour’.

In a post on ‘X’, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “The FIR against Sh. @RahulGandhi ji is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister. A case against him for defending Babasaheb’s legacy is a badge of honour.”

Venugopal highlighted that the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition is anyway facing 26 FIRs due to ‘BJPs vendetta politics.’ he added, “This latest FIR will not stop him or the Congress from standing up against the casteist RSS-BJP regime.”

Congress general secretary criticised the Delhi Police for filing an FIR based on BJP MPs' complaints while ignoring a similar complaint by Congress women MPs.

FIR On Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Police filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over a scuffle in Parliament. Two BJP MPs were reportedly injured in the incident.

The BJP lodged a complaint, accusing Gandhi of "physical assault and incitement." They demanded charges, including attempt to murder, be pressed against him.

Police will seek CCTV footage from the Lok Sabha Secretariat of the spot where the incident occurred.

The case against the former Congress chief was filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117, 125, 131, and 351. Initially, Section 109 (attempt to murder) was also included but later removed from the FIR. The remaining charges align with those mentioned in the BJP's complaint.

An officer stated that all charges against Gandhi are bailable except Section 117. The punishment under this section depends on the severity of injuries and can range from seven years to life imprisonment.

Protest Over ‘Ambedkar Remarks’ Turned Chaotic

The row over Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar escalated on Thursday, sparking dramatic protests by the Opposition atop Parliament's 'Makar Dwar.' The protest allegedly turned violent, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing two BJP MPs, leaving them injured.

BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were hurt during the scuffle. ANI reported that Mukesh Rajput is in serious condition and admitted to the ICU at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Sarangi was also hospitalised after sustaining injuries near Makar Dwar.

Sarangi alleged, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me.”

Rahul Gandhi refuted the allegations, claiming BJP MPs tried to block his entry into Parliament. "I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Gandhi told reporters.