Syed Ali Shah Geelani

FIR under UAPA over draping of Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in Pakistani flag

Geelani, 91, died Wednesday night at his residence in Srinagar after a prolonged illness.

FIR under UAPA over draping of Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in Pakistani flag
File Photo

Srinagar: Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over the draping of the body of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of "anti-national" slogans after his death Wednesday, officials said.

The Budgam Police registered the FIR against unnamed people under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Police took cognisance of a video that showed Geelani's body draped in a Pakistani flag.

However, as the police moved in to take over the body, the late separatist leader's aides removed the flag.

Geelani, 91, died Wednesday night at his residence in Srinagar after a prolonged illness.

The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

ALSO READ |  Syed Ali Shah Geelani: A 'hawk' among J&K separatists and Hurriyat hardliner

