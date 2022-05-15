हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi fire

Fire at Delhi cow shelter, dozen animals burnt alive

The fire personnel took four hours to bring the fire under control, and it was found that more than dozen cows were burnt alive, reports IANS.

Representational image

In yet another tragic fire incident, over a dozen cows were burnt alive as a blaze engulfed a cow shelter on Delhi`s outskirts on Saturday, officials said. According to information, the fire in Savada area broke out at 1.15 p.m. and on being reported, ten fire engines were sent to extinguish the blaze. The fire personnel took four hours to bring the fire under control, and it was found that more than dozen cows were burnt alive and the shelter home damaged. "Charred bodies of cows are being taken out of cow shelter. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained," a fire official said.

An FIR was lodged with the local police station.

 

