New Delhi: Fire broke out in a Mohalla clinic situated at Delhi's Daryaganj area late on Sunday night (July 12, 2020) taking away life of one person. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot which later doused the fire.

However, the Mohalla clinic was empty during the incident and the reason of how the deceased came there is still not known. The dead person is not yet identified and the cause of the fire is also not known.

Investigation on the incident underway.