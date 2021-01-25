Fire breaks out at 4th floor of building in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 7 firetenders rushed to spot

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building in Paschim Vihar area of Delhi in the wee hours of Monday (January 25). According to reports, the fire department received a call at around 1:05 am after which they pressed at least seven firetenders into service.

According to reports, the floor where the fire broke out, is an office of property dealers. Rescue workers evacuated two people from the site of the incident. The two persons, who were rescued out of the building, were rushed to a nearby hospital with 50 per cent and 10 per cent burn injuries.

This is a developing story and more details are followed.

Live TV