Delhi

Fire breaks out at a house in New Delhi, 14 people rescued so far

A fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi located on the Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi on Sunday and 14 people have been rescued so far.

Fire breaks out at a house in New Delhi, 14 people rescued so far
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi located on the Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi on Sunday morning (December 8). At least 27 fire tenders are present at the spot to control the raging inferno. So far, 14 people have been rescued out of which 11 have been admitted to hospital.

Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said that fire has been doused. He added that rescue operations are currently underway.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added.)

DelhiDelhi fireDelhi Anaj Mandi fire
