Fire breaks out at a house in New Delhi, 14 people rescued so far

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi located on the Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi on Sunday morning (December 8). At least 27 fire tenders are present at the spot to control the raging inferno. So far, 14 people have been rescued out of which 11 have been admitted to hospital.

Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service on fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road: Fire has been doused, 15 people rescued so far; Rescue operation underway, 27 fire tenders engaged in the operation pic.twitter.com/9BzeEUsgau — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said that fire has been doused. He added that rescue operations are currently underway.

