Fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Mayapuri; fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: Massive fire broke out in a shoe factory of Delhi's Mayapuri Phase-2 on Saturday. Twenty fire tenders vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot. However, there is no report of any casualty in the incident so far.

This is the third fire incident reported in Delhi within three days. Another fire incident took place in the slums of Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area on Friday (January 10) and on Thursday (January 9) a fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area in which one person was reported to be dead.

(Further information awaited)

