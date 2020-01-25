हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 4 firetenders rushed

Four fire engines were pressed into service to fight the blaze that erupted at the factory in Kaneri, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.

Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Maharashtra&#039;s Bhiwandi; 4 firetenders rushed
Representational Image

Thane: A fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday (January 25) and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

Four fire engines were pressed into service to fight the blaze that erupted at the factory in Kaneri, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.

The fire was brought under control in four hours, he said, adding that no casualties were reported in the mishap.

The factory was completely destroyed in the fire, the cause of which is being probed, Kadam said. 

Tags:
MaharashtraBhiwandiCardboard factoryfiretendersThane Municipal Corporation
Next
Story

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro welcomed by PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan, receives ceremonial honour

Must Watch

PT17M29S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 25, 2020