Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 4 firetenders rushed

Thane: A fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday (January 25) and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

Four fire engines were pressed into service to fight the blaze that erupted at the factory in Kaneri, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.

The fire was brought under control in four hours, he said, adding that no casualties were reported in the mishap.

The factory was completely destroyed in the fire, the cause of which is being probed, Kadam said.