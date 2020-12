Ahmedabad: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad`s Vatva area in the wee hours of Wednesday (December 9, 2020). The blaze took placce at Vatva GIDC phase 2.

More than 40 fire tenders have been pressed into service and fire fighting operations are underway.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident on Sunday, around 20 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a market complex in the Bapunagar area.

