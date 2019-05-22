Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat's Valsad, 8 fire tenders at spot

Valsad: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Valsad district late on Tuesday night, news agency ANI reported.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. An official said that the fire-fighting operations would take time as the fire was massive.

"Fire-fighting operations are underway. It will take time to douse the fire as it is massive," fire official Shivlal Rathore told ANI

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far. Further details are awaited.