Ram Lal Anand College

Fire breaks out at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College; 2 classrooms charred

The fire incident took place even as all universities and schools are shut across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was no report of any injury in the incident.

Representational Image

New Delhi: A fire broke out inside the computer lab of Ram Lal Anand College located in South Campus of Delhi University in the national capital on Monday (June 8). The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at 11.40 am and pressed fire engines into the service. 

The flame was brought under control after one hour by 12.25 pm.

According to reports, at least two classrooms at the college were charred in the fire. The fire incident took place even as all universities and schools are shut across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was no report of any injury in the incident.

As per Centre's Unlock: 1 guidelines, the decision on opening of educational institutions including schools, colleges, coaching and training centres will be taken in July after consultation with state and Union territories. 

The state government and UT administrations have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and stakeholders before taking a decision on opening of educational institutions.

