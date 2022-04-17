Fire breaks out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, 5 tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire erupted at the famous Uphaar Cinema in the national capital on Sunday (April 17, 2022) morning, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service rushed five fire engines to the spot.

Delhi | Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall, near Green Park metro station; 5 fire engines at the spot The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall says the Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/JBC2MSbVI4 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

A call about the blaze was received at 4:46 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

The fire affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the officials informed. No injuries have been reported in the fire.

The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, Garg said, adding the blaze was controlled around 7.20 am.

It is the same theatre where a massive fire incident on June 13, 1997 had killed 59 people and injured over 100.

