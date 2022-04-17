हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Massive fire

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, 5 tenders rushed to spot

A call about the blaze was received at 4:46 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

Fire breaks out at Delhi&#039;s Uphaar Cinema, 5 tenders rushed to spot
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: A fire erupted at the famous Uphaar Cinema in the national capital on Sunday (April 17, 2022) morning, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service rushed five fire engines to the spot. 

A call about the blaze was received at 4:46 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

The fire affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the officials informed. No injuries have been reported in the fire. 

The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, Garg said, adding the blaze was controlled around 7.20 am.

It is the same theatre where a massive fire incident on June 13, 1997 had killed 59 people and injured over 100.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Massive fireFire in DelhiFire accidentDelhi cinema hallUphaar cinemaDelhi Fire Service
Next
Story

Delhi Hanuman Jayanti violence: 14 people arrested for unrest in Jahangirpuri

Must Watch

PT1M52S

UP Superfast: NIA to probe Gorakhpur attack