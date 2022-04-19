हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
fire breakout

Fire breaks out at furniture manufacturing factory in Delhi

The official informed that they received a call about the incident around 1.16 p.m. at a factory located at 1/38, furniture market, Kirti Nagar in west Delhi after which 15 fire engines were immediately pressed into service, as per IANS.  

Fire breaks out at furniture manufacturing factory in Delhi
Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing factory in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the incident around 1.16 p.m. at a factory located at 1/38, furniture market, Kirti Nagar in west Delhi after which 15 fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

"So far there has been no casualty in the incident," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

As the firemen reached the spot, they assessed the situation following which, the Fire Department rushed seven more fire tenders to the spot.

"Presently 22 fire engines are dousing the flames," another official said.

The incident comes just two days after a fire broke out in the Uphaar Cinema Hall in south Delhi. No injuries or casualties were reported in that incident.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
fire breakoutDelhiFire hazard
Next
Story

DSSSB releases admit card for Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant exam at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Jahangirpuri Violence: Mosque’s Imam had called Ansar before violence!