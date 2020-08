NEW DELHI: Fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhi's Okhla area on Saturday (August 15) morning, officials said.

The fire department said it received information regarding the blaze around 9 am after which it pressed at least 10 fire tenders into service to douse the flame. The godown is located in a four-storey building. The fire was confined to the first floor, officials told PTI.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.