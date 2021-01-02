Fire breaks out at Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi, 25 firetenders rushed to spot

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at Harley Davidson showroom situated on the first and second floors of a building in Moti Nagar area of New Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday (January 2).

According to ANI inputs, the fire broke out in the showroom at around 1:38 am today.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire brigade department reached the spot and began the rescue operation. At least 25 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

As many as four people were rescued from the night club on the third floor of the building. A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official told the news agency that the flame was brought under control by 5:50 am.

No casualty was reported in the incident.