NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a multi-storey plastic factory building at Shahjada Bagh area of Inderlok, Delhi, on Saturday (September 12) morning.

Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade department rushed at least nine firetenders to the spot to douse the fire.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. This is a developing story and more details are awaited.