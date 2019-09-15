close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Fire breaks out at nail paint factory in Jahangirpuri in Delhi

A fire broke out at a nail paint factory at Jahangirpuri`s Rajasthan Udyog Nagar on Saturday night."We got the information at 9:17 pm. The fire broke out on the first, second and third floors of the building.

Fire breaks out at nail paint factory in Jahangirpuri in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a nail paint factory at Jahangirpuri`s Rajasthan Udyog Nagar on Saturday night."We got the information at 9:17 pm. The fire broke out on the first, second and third floors of the building.

Thinner drums on the first floor exploded. 10 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire might have started due to short circuit," CL Meena, Roop Nagar fire station`s Incharge told reporters here.

Live TV

No injuries or casualty has been reported in the incident. The fire is under control now.
 

Tags:
DelhiFireJahangirpuri area
Next
Story

Pakistan will break into several parts if it doesn't stop supporting terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Must Watch

PT18M18S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Opposition targeting 'Hindutva' in the name of Hindi?