Fire breaks out at nail paint factory in Jahangirpuri in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a nail paint factory at Jahangirpuri`s Rajasthan Udyog Nagar on Saturday night."We got the information at 9:17 pm. The fire broke out on the first, second and third floors of the building.

Thinner drums on the first floor exploded. 10 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire might have started due to short circuit," CL Meena, Roop Nagar fire station`s Incharge told reporters here.

No injuries or casualty has been reported in the incident. The fire is under control now.

