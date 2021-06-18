हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Fire breaks out at Noida's Ganga shopping complex, 6 firetenders on spot

The Ganga Shopping Complex in the posh Sector 29 of Noida houses several daily utility shops, restaurants and fast-food outlets besides the office of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and the Noida Media Club. 

Fire breaks out at Noida&#039;s Ganga shopping complex, 6 firetenders on spot
File Photo

Noida: A fire broke out at the Ganga shopping complex in Noida's Sector 29 on Friday afternoon, officials said. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot where firefighting was underway, a police official said.

The fire was reported around 2.15 pm, prompting the immediate deployment of the local police along with firefighters, the official added.

The Ganga Shopping Complex in the posh Sector 29 of Noida houses several daily utility shops, restaurants and fast-food outlets besides the office of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and the Noida Media Club. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NoidaNoida fireGanga shopping complex fireFire in Noidafire mishapfiretenders
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee’s advocate objects to Kaushik Chanda's appointment as permanent judge at Calcutta HC

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Bollywood Breaking: 22 years of Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'