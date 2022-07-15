New Delhi: A fire broke out at a restaurant in central Delhi’s Connaught Place area on Friday (July 15, 2022) morning, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service informed that a call was received earlier this morning, regarding a fire at a restaurant in central Delhi.

Delhi Fire Service officials informed that the information regarding the blaze at the 'Cafe High 5' Restaurant in the outer circle of Connaught Place was received at 5.32 am. The restaurant is located opposite Alka Hotel in CP.

#WATCH | It is reported that the fire occurred in a piece of furniture in the restaurant 'Cafe High5' on the first floor. No casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/rMV3NyTuqW — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

The officials added that six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control around 6.35 am. No casualty has been reported so far.