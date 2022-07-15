NewsIndia
DELHI FIRE

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place, no casualty reported - WATCH

"A fire call was received at 5:32am from a restaurant in Outer Circle Connaught Place, opposite Alka Hotel. Total 6 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is brought under control and so far no one is injured," said Delhi Fire Service. 
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place, no casualty reported - WATCH

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a restaurant in central Delhi’s Connaught Place area on Friday (July 15, 2022) morning, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service informed that a call was received earlier this morning, regarding a fire at a restaurant in central Delhi. 

Delhi Fire Service officials informed that the information regarding the blaze at the 'Cafe High 5' Restaurant in the outer circle of Connaught Place was received at 5.32 am. The restaurant is located opposite Alka Hotel in CP.

The officials added that six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control around 6.35 am. No casualty has been reported so far.

Delhi fireFire incidentFire accidentDelhi fire incidentConnaught Placeconnaught place fire accident

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country