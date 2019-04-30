Fire breaks out at Shastri Bhawan in Delhi

A fire broke out at Delhi's Shastri Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon. At least seven fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Shastri Bhawan is a government building in central Delhi which is also from where the Ministry of Welfare - among other ministries - operates.

A fire had broken out here in July of 2017 as well. A short circuit was blamed for the fire at the time and it was quickly brought under control. Before this, a minor fire had broken out here in 2014 as well.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added as and when available)