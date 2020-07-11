हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Mumbai's Borivali, 14 firetenders at spot

The fire brigade team rescued at least 11 people from the building during the evacuation drive.

Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Mumbai&#039;s Borivali, 14 firetenders at spot
ANI photo

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a shopping centre at Borivali West in Mumbai on Saturday (July 11). According to reports, the fire broke out at around 3 am on Saturday (July 11) at Indraprastha Shopping Centre in Borivali.

The fire was contained to the ground floor of the complex but later spread all across the first floor by 6 am. Upon receiving the information, the Mumbai fire brigade department rushed at least 14 firetenders to the spot to douse the flame. Mumbai Police and fire brigade officials are also at the spot.

Efforts were on to douse the fire at the time of filing of the report.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

