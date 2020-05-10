हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

Fire breaks out in high-rise building in Kolkata's Salt Lake

A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Sector V area of Salt Lake on Sunday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty in the fire, they said.

File Photo

Kolkata: A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Sector V area of Salt Lake on Sunday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty in the fire, they said.

Fire brigade sources said four fire tenders worked for about one hour to put off the flames at the server room on the 10th floor of the 12-storied building.

Flames were first spotted in the server room at around 10 am and the maintenance staff and security personnel informed the fire brigade.

The fire was extinguished by the fire brigade personnel.

The building houses BPOs and consultancy offices on different floors but due to lockdown there was none in the offices except security and maintenance/electrical staff, the sources said.

