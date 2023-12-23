Fire Breaks Out In Hospital In Telangana's Gudimalkapur Area
Efforts are underway to extinguish the flames.
New Delhi: A significant blaze erupted at Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad's Gudimalkapur region, prompting the swift arrival of fire tenders. Efforts are underway to extinguish the flames.
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: A fire broke out at Ankura Hospital in the Gudimalkapur area. Fire tenders reached the spot.
More details are awaited.
(Further details awaited)
