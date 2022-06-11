हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi hospital fire

Fire breaks out in ICU ward at hospital in Delhi's Rohini, patient feared dead

As many as nine fire tenders were rushed to the Brahm Shakti Hospital to douse the fire.

Fire breaks out in ICU ward at hospital in Delhi&#039;s Rohini, patient feared dead
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi`s Rohini on Saturday (June 10). A patient is suspected to have died in the blaze. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg informed that all patients have been safely rescued except for one patient who was on a ventilator, who he said is believed to have died. As many as nine fire tenders were rushed to the Brahm Shakti Hospital to douse the fire. "A fire broke out at third (ICU ward) of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini. nine fire tenders were rushed. All have been safely rescued except 1 patient who was on the ventilator and is suspected to have died. Fire has been completely doused," Garg said. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

(Further details into the matter are awaited.) 

Delhi hospital fireRohiniHospital FireDelhi
