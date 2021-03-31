हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Safdarjung Hospital

Fire breaks out in ICU ward of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, over 50 patients shifted

As per the latest reports, the fire has been doused now.  

Fire breaks out in ICU ward of Delhi&#039;s Safdarjung Hospital, over 50 patients shifted
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A fire has broken out in the ICU ward of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday (March 31, 2021) early morning, the ANI news agency reported.

As per the latest updates, the fire has been doused now and no casualty has been reported yet.

Due to the fire, over 50 patients had to be shifted to other wards in the hospital.

(This is a developing story)
 

