Fire breaks out in ICU ward of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, over 50 patients shifted

New Delhi: A fire has broken out in the ICU ward of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday (March 31, 2021) early morning, the ANI news agency reported.
As per the latest updates, the fire has been doused now and no casualty has been reported yet.
Due to the fire, over 50 patients had to be shifted to other wards in the hospital.
(This is a developing story)
