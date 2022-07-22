NewsIndia
DELHI FIRE ACCIDENT

Fire breaks out in two factories in Delhi's Lawrence road, no casualties

A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

New Delhi: Fire broke out at two factories in northwest Delhi's Lawrence road on Friday morning, officials said. No casualties were reported. According to the fire department, information regarding the blaze was received at 9.35 am from the Lawrence Road area about fire in factories. 

Delhi Fire Director Atul Garg said, "The fire was in two factories - shoe sole manufacturing factory and plastic granules manufacturing factory. Both buildings comprise the basement, ground, first and second floor," he said.

