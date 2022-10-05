NewsIndia
AGRA FIRE

Fire due to a short circuit at hospital in Agra kills owner, his two teenage kids

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the building, where the owner and his family resided.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 01:04 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Fire due to a short circuit at hospital in Agra kills owner, his two teenage kids

Agra: A hospital owner and his two teenage children were killed after a fire broke out in a private hospital here due to a short circuit early Wednesday, police said. While the patients were safely moved out of the hospital, the owner, who stayed along with his family on the first floor of the building, was trapped inside.

Superintendent of Police, City Vikas Kumar said, the blaze erupted around 5:30 am on the first floor of the building in Naripura locality.

"The owner of the private hospital and his family resided on the first floor, while the hospital operated from the ground floor. Three people were killed in the incident, while two are being treated at the hospital and are out of danger," Kumar said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra, Arun Shrivastava said three people were killed during the course of treatment in the hospital.

They include the owner of the hospital Rajan (45), his daughter Shalu (17) and his son Rishi (14), the CMO said.

The two injured are also family members of the hospital owner but their exact identity is yet to be ascertained.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'