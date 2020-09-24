हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Fire erupts in Delhi mall, 8 fire tenders douse blaze

A fire was reported from a mall in Delhi's Karkardooma area on Thursday (September 24, 2020).

Fire erupts in Delhi mall, 8 fire tenders douse blaze
(Screengrab from ANI)

New Delhi: A fire was reported from a mall in Delhi's Karkardooma area on Thursday (September 24, 2020).

Confirming the incident, the Delhi Fire Services department said that the fire was reported from Aditya Mall and at least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

While news agency ANI reported, "Fire breaks out at Aditya Mall in Karkardooma. Eight fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited."

"We received a call at 7.50 am. The fire was reported from an office situated on the second floor of Aditya mall. It was immediately brought under control. No casualty was reported," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service was quoted as saying by IANS.

The fire was quickly brought under control and there has been no loss of life.

(This is developing news, more details awaited)

Tags:
DelhiDelhi fireDelhi News
Next
Story

India's COVID-19 cases cross 57-lakh mark with 86508 fresh infections in 24 hours
  • 57,32,518Confirmed
  • 91,149Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT52S

Actress Rakulpreet Singh refused to get any summon by NCB