Fire erupts in Delhi mall, 8 fire tenders douse blaze

New Delhi: A fire was reported from a mall in Delhi's Karkardooma area on Thursday (September 24, 2020).

Confirming the incident, the Delhi Fire Services department said that the fire was reported from Aditya Mall and at least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

While news agency ANI reported, "Fire breaks out at Aditya Mall in Karkardooma. Eight fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited."

#WATCH Delhi: Fire breaks out at Aditya Mall in Karkardooma. Eight fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/CbY3vbELRb — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

"We received a call at 7.50 am. The fire was reported from an office situated on the second floor of Aditya mall. It was immediately brought under control. No casualty was reported," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service was quoted as saying by IANS.

The fire was quickly brought under control and there has been no loss of life.

(This is developing news, more details awaited)