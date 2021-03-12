हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad

Fire erupts in Ghaziabad's factory, 14 injured

Fire engines reached the spot to douse the fire while several ambulances reached to shift the injured to the hospital.

Fire erupts in Ghaziabad&#039;s factory, 14 injured
Representational Image

Ghaziabad: At least 14 people were injured after a fire erupted at a manufacturing factory of medical equipment in Sahibabad Industrial Area Site 4 on Thursday (March 11) night.

Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kalanidhi Naithani said, "A total of 14 people have been injured in the fire incident. They have been shifted to the hospital".

The reason behind fire has not been ascertained yet."However, no casualty has been reported'', police said.

Fire engines reached the spot to douse the fire while several ambulances reached to shift the injured to the hospital.

Rescue operations are still underway.

Live TV

