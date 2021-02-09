Ghaziabad's Shipra Mall sealed over Rs 2.22 crore unpaid dues

GHAZIABAD: The famous Shipra Mall of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has been sealed on charges of irregularities. According to reports, the mall was seized for non-payment of dues.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation team sealed the Shipra mall, located in the Indirapuram area of the city, over non-payment of property tax amounting to Rs 2.22 crore.

Reports stated that Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation officials reached the spot and sealed the property. Officials reportedly held talks with mall management before initiating the sealing drive.

A zonal in-charge official stated that Rs 40 lakh was deposited by Shipra mall management. It added that de-sealing of the property will be done once they receive the remaining dues from the mall. An official added that the mall had owed the money for over 15 years.

