DELHI FIRE

Watch: 6 Injured As Fire Erupts At Restaurants In Delhi's INA, Blaze Doused

A fire broke out at a fast-food restaurant in Delhi’s INA market early morning on Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: 6 Injured As Fire Erupts At Restaurants In Delhi's INA, Blaze Doused Screengrab from PTI videos on 'X'

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a fast-food restaurant in Delhi’s INA market early morning on Monday. As per officials, at least six people have been injured in the incident. Part of the roof of the eatery has collapsed. 

A total of eight firefighting vehicles are present at the scene and a rescue operation is underway.  

Manoj Mehlawat, Station Training Officer (STO) of the Delhi Fire Service, told ANI, "We received information about the fire at 3:20 am. Seven to eight fire brigades have been dispatched. Two restaurants caught fire, and four to six people are reportedly injured. 

"There were more commercial cylinders stored in the restaurant than permitted, which could have led to a major tragedy," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. 

