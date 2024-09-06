Fire In Kenya School Dormitory Claims Lives of 17 Students, 13 Severely Injured

A tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Primary School in Kenya resulted in the deaths of at least 17 students, with 13 others suffering severe burns. The incident occurred in the school’s dormitory on Friday, and authorities fear the death toll could rise as investigations continue.

Rapid Spread Due to Wooden Structure

According to media reports, the fire quickly engulfed the dormitory due to the building's wooden construction. The dormitory, which housed over 150 boys aged 14 and under, was consumed by flames before emergency services could fully intervene. Murugu emphasized that efforts are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire, and officials are working to account for all students.

Government Response and Investigation

Kenyan President William Ruto expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it "devastating." He has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the blaze, vowing that those responsible will be held accountable. In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), President Ruto said, "The government will leave no stone unturned in establishing the cause and ensuring justice is served."

Vice President Rigathi Gachagua also weighed in, urging school administrators to strictly enforce the safety protocols issued by the education ministry for boarding schools. He stressed that this incident underscores the need for stringent adherence to safety measures to prevent future tragedies.