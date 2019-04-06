Fire spreads in Hooghly's Dalda factory area after garbage dump was set ablaze

Hooghly: Fire spread in an area in West Bengal's Hooghly district after a garbage dump in Dalda factory maidan was set ablaze, news ANI reports. The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

Fire engines have reached the spot and fire-fighting operations are currently underway.

Hooghly: Fire spread in an area after garbage dump in 'Dalda factory maidan' was set ablaze. Fire-fighting operations underway. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/PZtHcBKjfa — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

There are no reports of any injuries or casualties yet.

More details are awaited.