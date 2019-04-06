हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire

Fire spreads in Hooghly's Dalda factory area after garbage dump was set ablaze

Fire engines have reached the spot and fire-fighting operations are currently underway. 

Fire spreads in Hooghly's Dalda factory area after garbage dump was set ablaze
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Hooghly: Fire spread in an area in West Bengal's Hooghly district after a garbage dump in Dalda factory maidan was set ablaze, news ANI reports. The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

Fire engines have reached the spot and fire-fighting operations are currently underway. 

There are no reports of any injuries or casualties yet.

More details are awaited.

