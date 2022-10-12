Firecrackers will only be allowed for two hours on Diwali, announces Bhagwant Mann's Punjab govt

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Wednesday (October 12, 2022) restricted the timings for bursting crackers. In a statement, Punjab's Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that a window of two hours -- from 8 pm to 10 pm -- will be given for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, which falls on October 24 this year.

"The manufacture, stock, distribute, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or laries) are hereby banned in whole of the State. Only the green crackers (those crackers that do not use barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, strontium, chromate) would be allowed for sale and use in Punjab," an official statement read.

"The sale shall only be through licensed traders and it shall be ensured that the licensed traders are selling the firecrackers, which are permitted," it added.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader further said that apart from Diwali, firecrackers will be permitted for one hour from 4 am to 5 am and one hour from 9 pm to 10 pm on November 8, the Prakash Purab day of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

On Christmas and New Year's Eve, people are allowed to burst firecrackers for 35 minutes between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am.

We don't want to add to air pollution: SC on BJP MP's plea on firecracker ban

Earlier on October 10, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Delhi government's order banning the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, to check pollution levels in the national capital. A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari expressed concern over pollution levels during Diwali.

"You're a permanent resident of NCR, right? Have you seen the pollution? We do not want to add to the pollution. We are not dismissing your plea, we will consider it," the bench told advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, appearing for BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

The lawyer insisted in the court that the air pollution was due to stubble burning.

The top court tagged the petition along with the main matter and said it will come up for hearing before Diwali.

Contending that freedom of religion cannot be taken away under the pretext of the right to life, Tiwari has also sought directions to all states not to take any coercive action like lodging FIR against common people found selling or using permissible firecrackers during the festival season including Diwali.

The top court had last year clarified there is no blanket ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited.

The BJP MP, in his plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, has said several state governments and certain high courts had in 2021 passed orders contrary to the stand taken by the apex court and imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers.

"With so many different orders, directions and views, it was confusing for the people at large to understand whether the firecrackers were allowed or not despite this court's refusal to put a blanket ban," said the plea.

"In the name of the right to life, freedom of religion cannot be taken away and that a balance has to strike like that has been done through the decision of this court dated October 29, 2021," it said.

The petition alleged that despite clear orders from the top court, certain states and Union Territories did not take necessary steps to ensure proper arrangements for the celebration of Diwali and instead registered FIRs and imposed curfew.

"The chief secretaries, police commissioners, police district superintendents, station house officers, and others in order to comply with the orders of their respective state governments have taken action against the common people who while purchasing the firecrackers did not even have knowledge about the ingredients of the crackers at all," it said.

Tiwari's plea said such arrests and FIRs sent out a "very bad message" to the society at large and unnecessarily created "fear and anger" among the masses.

(With agency inputs)