Firing at Assam-Meghalaya Border, 6 dead, internet services shut

New Delhi: Six people were killed in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday, including five from Meghalaya and one from the Assam Forest Guard, according to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The Meghalaya Police have filed an FIR in connection with the incident. According to the Chief Minister, the injured were rushed to the hospital. Following the shooting incident in Mukoh, the Meghalaya government has suspended Mobile Internet services in seven districts for 48 hours beginning November 22. According to reports, an Assam Forest Guards and Assam Police vehicle carrying timber was pursued and detained by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s quote on the incident

"Total six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard killed in the incident," the Chief Minister said. Describing the incident, Sangma said, "Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Mukroh village in which six persons died due to firing by Assam Police and Assam forest guards. I would like to express my deepest condolences. An inquest was conducted and FIR was registered by Meghalaya Police. As per the reports, a truck carrying timber was pursued by the Assam forest guards with the Assam Police and was detained by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards. On hearing this, people from Mukroh village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam Police and forest guards."

In an unfortunate incident that occurred at Mukroh village in West Jaiñtia Hills District, 6 persons died due to firing by Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards.



Out of the 6, 5 were Meghalaya residents & 1 is from the Assam Forest Guard@narendramodi @AmitShah @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/KVZSYMksCz — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 22, 2022

Shooting incident in Mukroh

Following the shooting incident in Mukroh, the Meghalaya government also suspended mobile internet services in seven districts for 48 hours beginning November 22. Internet access is currently unavailable in the districts of West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government issued the following notification today: "Reports have been received from police headquarters, Meghalaya, Shillong that an untoward incident has occurred in Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai. It has the potential to disturb public peace and tranquillity, and cause a threat to public safety in West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, which may likely breakdown law and order."

Meghalaya government has suspended Mobile Internet services in seven districts

In order to prevent the misuse of media (WhatsApp and social media like Facebook Twitter, YouTube etc ) to disturb peace and tranquillity in the state of Meghalaya and for maintaining law and order, CVD Diengdoh, Secretary to the Home (Police) Department, Meghalaya, has promulgated this notification. The telecom and social media services will be shut across districts of Meghalaya namely West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts. The notification read that violators of the promulgation will be penalized under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also the related provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.Further details into the matter are awaited.

Meghalaya government suspends Mobile Internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours from Nov 22 onwards, following the firing incident in Mukoh where four persons were killed. https://t.co/GCSNYJMnGY pic.twitter.com/KTlUMscMLH — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

(With ANI inputs)