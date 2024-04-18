MUMBAI: The Mumbai Crime Branch has disclosed that the gunmen involved in the recent shooting incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in Bandra had intentions to intimidate rather than kill the actor. According to a Mumbai Crime Branch official, the perpetrators conducted surveillance of Khan's farmhouse in Panvel beforehand and sought to instil fear rather than perpetrate a fatal attack. The Crime Branch is currently questioning approximately seven individuals from Haryana and other states in connection with the case.

Furthermore, sources indicate that the Mumbai Crime Branch plans to record Salman Khan's statement as a witness in the ongoing investigation into the shooting outside his Bandra residence. Following the incident, Khan expressed frustration and apprehension about the security of his family, questioning the efficacy of the security measures despite the substantial deployment of personnel at his residence.

Prior revelations from the Mumbai Crime Branch unveiled that the assailants scoped out Khan's residence before executing the attack. Moments preceding the shooting, the shooters parked a motorcycle roughly 100 meters from the actor's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. After confirming the absence of any security personnel or bystanders, they approached Khan's residence on the motorcycle and opened fire before swiftly fleeing the scene.

Case Registered Against Anmol Bishnoi

In parallel developments, a case has been registered against Anmol Bishnoi, who allegedly used threatening language on Facebook regarding the shooting incident. Anmol Bishnoi, the younger sibling of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been implicated in connection with the incident.

Another Suspect Detained From Haryana

The Mumbai Police have also detained another suspect from Haryana in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. The detained individual, linked to one of the previously arrested suspects, maintained consistent contact with the perpetrators both before and after the shooting. Investigations suggest that the detained suspect received instructions from Anmol Bishnoi, who is suspected of orchestrating the attack. Technical surveillance indicates that the arrested duo, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, provided the detained suspect with detailed information about their movements via Internet calls.

Following the shooting, Pal and Gupta fled Mumbai and travelled to Bhuj, altering their SIM card near Surat to evade detection. Despite their attempts to evade authorities, law enforcement managed to trace and apprehend the detained suspect in Haryana. While being questioned, the detained individual has not yet been formally arrested in connection with the case. Previous assertions by police indicated that Pal and Gupta were remunerated approximately Rs 1 lakh for their involvement in the shooting and promised additional compensation upon completion of the task.