First anniversary of Article 370's abrogation: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah calls for all-party meet on August 5

National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting on August 5, on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Abdullah has called the meeting of many mainstream political parties at his residence to chalk out a political strategy on ‘lost’ Article 370. In 2019, Article 370 was scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir and two union territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence.

Abdullah, confirming the all-party meet, said, "What kind of government is it that they have kept every one caged? My sister is caged. Nobody is allowed to come out. Let’s see if they allow anybody to come out."

This is the first political development seen in the last one year after the abrogation of Article 370. However, sources in the administration said that no leader would be allowed to come out of their respective residences on August 5. A curfew is already in place across Srinagar.

The J&K administration has imposed a curfew on August 4 and 5 in view of intelligence warning that the separatists and Pakistan-backed terror groups were planning to observe August 5 as ‘Black Day.’ The curfew orders were passed after the J&K Police received intelligence inputs that separatists and terror groups were planning to disrupt the law and order in Kashmir Valley on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, that gave special status to the former state of J&K.

During a meeting of the Gore Group of the J&K Administration, J&K Police, intelligence agencies and other security forces, the decision to impose curfew was taken. The meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding 15 Corps and Director General J&K Police and Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir.

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar issued the order late on Monday for imposing two days curfew/restrictions in Srinagar on 4-5th August.

The order cited a report from Senior Superintendent of Police of the district that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that “separatist and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August as Black Day, therein apprehensions of violation action or protests are not ruled out.”

The order said, “to prevent such violence and loss of life and property, it's imminent to impose curfew in the district.” “Therefore, after having considered the material facts in report and examining the situation in the backdrop of prevailing factors, I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me u/s 144 Cr PC hereby order complete restrictions on public movement/curfew in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar,” the order read.