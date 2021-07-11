First ask ministers to give info about their legitimate, illegitimate children: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on UP govt's new population control policy

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over its new population control bill and said that before implementing the new policy, the ministers and leaders of the government should give information about their legitimate and illegitimate children, as per Zee Salaam report.

The remark comes amid the Uttar Pradesh government introducing a new population policy for 2021-2030 which will offer several incentives to people with only two children.

The draft of the population control bill says that people having more than two children in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy.

The draft bill, for which suggestions have been invited from the public till July 19, also prohibits promotions in government jobs for such people, while offering incentives to those limiting their children to two.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Khurshid dismissed the results of the recent local body elections held in the state which witnessed BJP winning with a huge margin. He said what happened cannot be called elections. Several reports of violence from Siddharthnagar, Sitapur, Gorakhpur and Sambhal were reported during the filing of nomination papers in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh block pramukh elections. The SP has also alleged that its candidates were not allowed to file nomination papers. SP MLC Sunil Kumar Sajan, in Unnao, alleged that the police were working actively to prevent non-BJP candidates from filing nominations.

The ruling BJP claimed a "historic victory" in the Uttar Pradesh Block Panchayat Chiefs on Saturday. The saffron party won 635 posts out of the total 825 blocks.

