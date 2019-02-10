First batch of four Chinook helicopters for IAF arrives in Gujarat

MUNDRA: In a big boost for Indian defence forces, the first batch of four Chinook helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF) arrived at the Mundra airport in Gujarat on Sunday.

ANI reported that 15 Chinook helicopters are procured by Indian government from the United States.

The first batch of four Chinook helicopters for the Indian Air Force arrived at the Mundra airport in Gujarat. India has procured 15 of these helicopters from the United States. pic.twitter.com/B3voBlZSPk — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019

These helicopters are manufactured by Boeing and Indian Air Force will induct these helicopters in its arsenal after thorough flight tests. The Indian Air Force is currently using Mi-17 and Mi-26 helicopters, which are manufactured by Russia.

It is to be noted that Indian government has already spent USD 3 billion to buy 15 Chinook and 22 Apache attack helicopters and New Delhi has also the option to buy six more Apaches already approved by the US.

The Chinook helicopters will be stationed at Chandigarh air base, which takes care of providing necessary items to Siachen and Eastern Ladakh sectors.

The Chinook helicopters are the newest models of the aircraft and their arrival will defintiely help in modernizing the helicopter fleet of IAF. The Chinook helicopter is also used by 18 other defence forces around the world.

In October of 2018, 4 pilots and 4 flight engineers of IAF were trained by Boeing for operating Chinook helicopters. The pilots and flight engineers were trained in Delaware USA.

On February 2, India was officially handed over first of the Chinook helicopters during ‘India-Chinook Transfer Ceremony’ at Boeing's facility in Philadelphia. The handover took place in the presence of Indian ambassador to US Harsh Shringla.