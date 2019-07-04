close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madina

First batch of Indian Hajis reach Madina, India introduces pre-allotment of buildings for first time

The 2019 Haj season has begun and will continue till September 14. 

First batch of Indian Hajis reach Madina, India introduces pre-allotment of buildings for first time
Indian envoy Sayeed with Indian Consul General Jeddah Noor welcoming Indian Hajis

New Delhi: The first batch of 419 Indian Hajis reached Madina on Thursday and were welcomed by Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia Dr Ausaf Sayeed and Indian consul general in Jeddah Md Noor Rahman Sheikh.

The 2019 Haj season has begun and will continue till September 14. 

Live TV

For the first time, the Indian mission has introduced pre-allotment of buildings in Madina. This means rooms were allotted to Hajis prior to their departure from India. For Mecca, pre-allotment has been happening for years now. Pre-allotment drastically reduces the time taken for the arrival of Hajis since they are already aware of the rooms allotted to them.

Also, for the first time, Haj Committee of India has put tags on the baggage of Hajis marking the hotel and building details along with the room allotted to Hajis.

Indian mission has put in place a 10 bedded main dispensary and three branch dispensaries in localities where Hajis have been accommodated in Madina. 

Hajis will stay in Madina for eight days and then move to Mecca on June 12 after offering 40 prayers at Prophet Mosque. 

About 63,000 Indian Hajis will arrive in Madina from Thursday till 21st June. Remaining 77,000 will arrive in Jeddah from July 20 to August 5.

In Jeddah, the first Haj Charter flight from India will arrive from July 20 from Ahmedabad.

Core Haj period is from August 8 to August 14, 2019.
 

Tags:
MadinaMeccaHajisJeddah
Next
Story

Location of Dawood Ibrahim no secret, Pakistan still in denial mode: India

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2019 in Rajya Sabha