First Case Of COVID -19 JN.1 Variant Detected In Delhi, Health Minister Says No Need To Panic

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said that there is no need to panic over the JN.1 variant of COVID-19, which is a sub-variant of Omicron and causes mild infection. He said that this variant is spreading in south India and Delhi has reported its first case of JN.1 infection. “JN.1 is a mild infection. There is no need to panic. It causes mild sickness,” Bharadwaj told ANI. He added that out of the three samples sent for genome sequencing, one was found to be JN.1 and the other two were Omicron.

According to the Health Ministry sources, India has recorded 109 cases of JN.1 variant as of December 26. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the WHO has also said that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

Dr Bobby Bhalotra, Vice Chairman in the Department of Chest Medicine, Gangaram Hospital, said that the new variants are mild and from the family of Omicron virus. He advised people to take precautions and preventions to avoid the spread of the infection.

He also said that there is an increase in cases of respiratory illness in OPD due to weather changes, viral illness and pollution in the national capital. He urged people to get vaccinated against viruses like H1N1 or swine flu, which can also affect the lungs of patients.