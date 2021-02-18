First contest against Abhishek Banerjee, then me: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee challenges Home Minister Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contest an election against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and then think of fighting her. Addressing a party rally in Pailan in the South 24 Parganas district, CM Banerjee hit out at Shah over his 'Didi-Bhaipo' jibes.

The West Bengal CM said that Abhishek could have taken the easy route of being an MP by choosing to be a Rajya Sabha member but he fought the Lok Sabha election and got the people's mandate. "Day and night they are talking about Didi-Bhatija. I challenge Amit Shah, contest against Abhishek Banerjee first and then me," she said, amid a loud cheer from supporters.

BJP leaders, including Shah, have often accused CM Banerjee of dynasty politics, alleging that her 'Bhaipo' or nephew has received preferential treatment and will eventually be made the chief minister of the state. She also challenged the home minister to get her into politics and toil to hold public offices.

CM Banerjee exuded confidence that her party will break all records of past elections in the state, get most of the votes and win the highest number of seats in the upcoming polls. "TMC will break all records, get most of the votes and win the highest number of seats in West Bengal election," said the CM.

Meanwhile, amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram", Shah on Thursday held a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal where assembly election is due in April-May. Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and others, Shah waved to the crowd that gathered along the 1 km stretch between Smashan Kali Mandir to SBI more in Kakdwip.

People also watched the procession from rooftops and balconies and they were seen shooting videos of it with their mobile phones. The streets were lined with the BJP's flags and bunting as the cavalcade inched forward through the narrow and crowded street.

Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted "Jai Shri Ram", "Narendra Modi zindabad" and "Amit Shah zindabad". The South 24 Parganas district has 31 assembly segments and is considered to be a stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress.