First coronavirus case reported in Dehradun, patient a trainee IFS officer

Dehradun: A trainee IFS officer was tested coronavirus positive in Dehradun on Sunday (March 15, 2020) which makes it the first case of coronavirus in Uttrakhand. As per reports, six IFS officer who went for a study tour to Spain were screened out of which one was detected as positive.

DG Health Dr Amita Upreti said that a group of officers went to Spain and Finland on a study tour and after they returned to India their health started deteriorating. She added, In view of which they have been isolated FRI. The health department is constantly monitoring the health of these officers.

Till now 25 suspected patients have been screened in Dehradun, out of which 15 people reports were found negative while the reports of other 10 people are awaited.

The state's health department said that it is constantly monitoring the situation regarding the prevention of coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 108, which includes 91 Indians. Among these, nine have been cured and two have died. According to officials, the total number of passengers screened at the airport so far is 12,29,363.

Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state in the country with 31 positive cases.