First Day Of Chhath Puja: Devotees Take Holy Bath In Polluted Yamuna

New Delhi: The first day of Chhath Puja on Tuesday saw devotees immerse themselves in Yamuna for their ritual baths despite thick layers of toxic foam covering its surface.

At the Kalindi Kunj area, worshippers performed the holy baths in the polluted river, raising significant health and safety concerns.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of the sun god and is celebrated with a rigorous four-day routine. The first day, known as “Nahay-Khay,” marks a cleansing ritual where devotees bathe, wear fresh clothes, and prepare prasad offerings such as “chana daal” and “kaddoo bhaat.”

The presence of toxic foam highlights the ongoing challenges posed by pollution in the Yamuna, raising health concerns for devotees.

A political battle between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP has raged on for days over the Chhath Puja preparation of ghats across the national capital.

Chhath Puja is a significant event for Delhi’s Purvanchali community, which consists of Bhojpuri-speaking residents from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. This community represents 30-40 per cent of the voter base in Delhi where assembly elections are scheduled for early next year.

The Delhi government has also declared November 7 a public holiday in observance of Chhath celebrations.