First encounter in 2021: Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, arms and ammunition recovered

At least three terrorists were killed on Friday in a brief encounter with security forces in Mandoora area of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in Mandoora on receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party and fire was retaliated and an encounter started.

This is the first encounter of 2021 where security forces succeeded to kill three terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from spot also.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of the three terrorists. "Yes, three terrorists have been killed in Tral operation. Their identity is being ascertained," he added.

Kashmir zone police also tweeted, "Tral Encounter Update: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow."

This year heavy snowfall and bone-chilling cold have hampered the operations.