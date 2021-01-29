हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

First encounter in 2021: Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, arms and ammunition recovered

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party and fire was retaliated and an encounter started. This is the first encounter of 2021 where security forces succeeded to kill three terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from spot also. 

First encounter in 2021: Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama district, arms and ammunition recovered

At least three terrorists were killed on Friday in a brief encounter with security forces in Mandoora area of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in Mandoora on receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party and fire was retaliated and an encounter started.

This is the first encounter of 2021 where security forces succeeded to kill three terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from spot also. 

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of the three terrorists. "Yes, three terrorists have been killed in Tral operation. Their identity is being ascertained," he added.

Kashmir zone police also tweeted, "Tral Encounter Update: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow."

A police officer said, "On a specific input of presence of terrorists, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Mandoora.” He added, “As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party and fire was retaliated and an encounter broke.”

This year heavy snowfall and bone-chilling cold have hampered the operations.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir terrorismTerrorismTerroristsJammu and Kashmir terrorists
Next
Story

9 arrested, sent to Tihar Jail for attack on police personnel during violent protest at Burari

  • 1,07,20,048Confirmed
  • 1,54,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M42S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; Jan 29, 2021