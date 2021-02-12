हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

FIRST EVER! Indian-Saudi Arabia armies to undertake joint bilateral exercises

New Delhi: In a significant development, Indian and Saudi Arabia armies will undertake joint bilateral exercises and this will be the first such exercise of both the armies together. The Indian forces contingent will be travelling to Saudi Arabia for the exercises which will be taking place in the next financial year. 

In December of 2020, in another significant development, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had visited Saudi Arabia. It was the first time any Indian Army chief had visited the west Asian country in what is a clear sign of growing ties between New Delhi and Riyadh.

The Army Chief during his Saudi Arabia trip had visited Headquarters of Royal Saudi Land Force, the Joint Force Command Headquarters and King Abdul Aziz Military Academy. Saudi Arabia identifies India as one of the Kingdom’s Strategic Partner Countries under its 'Vision 2030’.

The last few years have seen an increased engagement between the two countries. 2019 saw the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country during which the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement was signed. In February 2019, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had visited New Delhi. During the visit, Riyadh announced investments targeting a value of USD 100 billion in India. 

